Mumbai Local Train News Today: Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in mind, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it will impose more restrictions for commuters if they don't follow Coronavirus guidelines properly during their travel on Mumbai local trains. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has been rethinking imposing restrictions on the Mumbai locals which is the lifeline of the frequent travellers within the metropolis.

Giving details, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said commuters should abide by the rules in view of the pandemic and face masks and social distancing should be followed inside the train. However, he added that if in the next couple of days, commuters are witnessed flouting the rules then tough decisions have to be taken, especially with regards to the Mumbai locals.

After a gap of over 300 days, most of the people was allowed to travel within the suburban railway system. However, the trains at present are permitted to ferry most of the people in three-time slots: From the time of the beginning of the providers until 7 AM, from 12 midday to 4 PM, and from 9 PM until the time of the closure of providers for the day.

Even as the Mumbai locals have resumed operations for most of the commuters, the directions to use face masks, sanitisers, social distancing have been given by the state authorities to safeguard the passengers.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 31,855 new coronavirus cases, its highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. This took the state’s overall caseload to 25,64,881. Before this, the state’s highest daily spike of 30,535 cases was recorded on March 21.

With 95 new deaths, the fatality count in Maharashtra went up to 53,684. Mumbai city reported its highest single-day tally of 5,190 cases, which pushed its overall tally to 3,74,641. As many as 11,610 people have died so far in the city. Mumbai’s two neighbouring cities Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli- reported 566 and 929 new cases respectively.