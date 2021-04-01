Mumbai: Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in Coronavirus cases. With the ongoing pandemic situation, many people are wondering if Mumbai local trains will be stopped from functioning in the coming days. This also assumes significance as experts have attributed resumption of local trains in Mumbai as one of the reasons behind COVID-19 surge in the city. Also Read - Have You Received Delhi & Mumbai Lockdown Guidelines on WhatsApp? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

Speaking to CNBC TV18, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh said that no order to stop Mumbai local train has been issued so far, however, the government will review the situation in the coming two weeks. “The Chief Minister has already said that he doesn’t want lockdown at all. We cannot lower our guard and need to be cautious. We want to curb crowding of people,” Chahal told the news portal.

Will Mumbai local train services be affected during night curfew?

Notably, a night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra in view of the rising Coronavirus cases. There has created confusion among citizens as they have been left wondering if the night curfew will also affect the Mumbai local train schedule. As per a report by Lokmat English, Mumbai local trains will remain unaffected during the night curfew. Mumbai local train will run as per schedule during the night curfew hours, the portal quoted the the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) as saying.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra added 6,51,513 COVID-19 cases in March this year, which accounts for 88.23 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the previous five-month period, according to official data. Between October 1 last year and February 28, 2021, the state recorded 7,38,377 cases of coronavirus. The data shows the increased pace of the viral infection in March 2021 compared to previous months. One of the main reasons for it is the people not following “COVID-appropriate behaviour”, say experts. Many people are not maintaining social distance and do not wear masks, exposing themselves to the infection, they say.