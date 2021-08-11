Mumbai: Mumbai local trains are all set to resume for fully vaccinated individuals from August 15, 2021. The passes needed to board a local train will be issued from today onwards at railway stations for those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Mumbaikars must note that passes will be issued after verification of the vaccination status, as per BMC release issued on Tuesday.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Fully-vaccinated Mumbaikars Can Travel in Local Trains From Aug 15. Here's What You Need to Avail Facility
People who want to purchase a pass are required to carry a hard copy of COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification. "Those eligible after verification will be allowed to travel from August 15, 2021, onwards," the BMC release said, adding a total of 358 help desks will be set up at 53 railway stations falling under the BMC's jurisdiction.
Here’s what you should know:
- Besides BMC, help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities.
- The civic body said the help desks will be operational in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm. “Citizens can approach the station nearest to their house for verification and should avoid crowding,” it said.
- Strict legal action will be taken if fake vaccination certificates are produced to obtain passes.
- As to making the facility available online, the process of creating an app for it was going on, the BMC said. “The process of making this facility available online is underway. But it may take a little more time,” it said.
- Government employees and other essential services staff will continue to be allowed to travel by local trains, irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated.