Mumbai: Mumbai local trains are all set to resume for fully vaccinated individuals from August 15, 2021. The passes needed to board a local train will be issued from today onwards at railway stations for those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Mumbaikars must note that passes will be issued after verification of the vaccination status, as per BMC release issued on Tuesday.

People who want to purchase a pass are required to carry a hard copy of COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification. "Those eligible after verification will be allowed to travel from August 15, 2021, onwards," the BMC release said, adding a total of 358 help desks will be set up at 53 railway stations falling under the BMC's jurisdiction.

Here’s what you should know: