Mumbai Local Train: Senior Citizens to Get Reserved Coaches, Comfortable Journey Soon, Check Details

Mumbai Local Train: The Western Railways said it has decided to reserve one compartment for senior citizens in each Mumbai Local Train.

Mumbai Local Train: From now on, the senior citizens in Mumbai Local Trains will get more facilities and will enjoy a comfortable journey, thanks to the Western Railways for taking these initiatives for the elderly passengers. The Western Railways said it has decided to reserve one compartment for senior citizens in each Mumbai Local Train.

The development comes after a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court (HC) on how limited seats in the local trains cause discomfort to elderly passengers in trains.

During the hearing of the petition, the court directed the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) to settle the matter. The Indian Railways that time said it was planning to convert the old coaches into reserved coaches for senior citizens.

In this regard, a proposal was sent for approval and now the proposal of railway has been approved. After the approval, now there will be reserved coaches for senior citizens in the local on the Central and Western Railway lines.

The Railways said that the compartment in the middle of the train will be converted into reserved coaches for senior citizens. Notably, this coach has a capacity of 104 passengers and the seating capacity of 13 seats and 91 standing passengers.

Apart from this, seven seats each in the first and last second-class coaches of the Mumbai local trains will also be reserved for senior citizens. Out of 12 coaches of a local train, there are 4 first class coaches and three coaches are reserved for women passengers and two coaches are reserved for disabled passengers, and the remaining coaches are reserved for the general public.

