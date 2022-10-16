Mumbai: In a bid to carry out maintenance work and infrastructure upkeep for safety purposes, Mumbai local train services will be affected on Sunday as the Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) have announced a mega block. A statement released by the WR on Friday said that a jumbo block will be carried out between Marine Lines station and Mahim Junction station. It said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on down slow lines between Marine Lines and Mahim stations from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm.Also Read - Viral Video: Another Ugly Brawl As Women Passengers Shout & Fight Inside Mumbai Local Train | Watch

A statement issued by Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway, "during the block period, all down slow lines suburban trains will be operated on down fast lines between Marine Lines and Mahim station. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform. Passengers are allowed to travel in the opposite direction for their destinations between Bandra and Mumbai Central stations. All down-slow services will avail double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim Junction. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block."

Meanwhile, the CR in a statement said, it will operate a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on October 16.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Thane Up and Dn Slow Lines (11.05 am – 3.45 pm)

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup , Mulund and Thane further re-diverted o­n Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Thane and Matunga halting at Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion , further re-diverted o­n Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down locals leaving/Arriving CSMT from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) (Belapur/Nerul -Kharkopar services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane – Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

WESTERN LINE

Marine Lines – Mahim Jn. Down Slow Lines (10.35 am – 03.35 pm)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Down Slow lines between Marine Lines and Mahim Junction stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 16th October, 2022.

During the block period, all Down Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on Down Fast lines between Marine Lines and Mahim Stations. These diverted trains will not halt at Mahalaxmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform. Hence passengers are allowed to travel in the opposite direction for their destinations between Bandra and Mumbai Central stations. All Down Slow services will avail Double halt at Lower Parel and Mahim Jn. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused, said the notice issued on the mega block.