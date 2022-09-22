Mumbai: Several suburban train services are delayed and running late on the Main Line of Mumbai. Services have been affected due to a technical problem in signal initiation at the Dadar Station. Trains are running late on Main Line causing inconvenience to daily commuters. Local trains on the central line in the fast lane from Kalyan to CST were also halted after a signal issue near Dadar. Also Read - Mumbai Mega Block Update: Local Train Services Affected On These Lines Today. Check Details Here

Commuters complained that fast local trains on towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were being diverted to slow track at Vidyavihar.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railways, said that railway staff and officials are attending it and the problem of signal initiation has been resolved. But, trains on the main line of Mumbai local train service are running late due to bunching, added Sutar.

More details awaited