Mumbai Local Train Services Delayed Due To Foggy Weather, Check Affected Routes

Mumbai Local Train Services have been delayed due to foggy weather. Take a look at the delay details and the routes affected..

New Delhi: Local trains can be considered as the backbone for the capital city of Maharashtra as majority of Mumbai‘s population travels via these local trains. According to the Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, there has been a delay in the running of local trains by 15 minutes, beyond Kalyan, in the Mumbai suburban network. The reason for the Mumbai Local Trains Delay on Wednesday has been reported as foggy weather. Check more details about this delay and the routes that have been affected..

