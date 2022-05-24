Mumbai: Daily commuters of Mumbai local train rushing to their workplaces were stranded and delayed after services on the harbour line of the city were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to power issues, according to a Central Railway official. Following the disruption, a number of passengers, mostly office-goers, complained that trains on the harbour line, which provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs with south Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour.Also Read - Mumbai: Mega Traffic Block To Affect Local Train Service Today; Check List of Rescheduled, Cancelled and Regulated Trains Here

Later, the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, on the route got overcrowded, some passengers said. Also Read - Mumbai to Get 12 More AC Local Train Services from May 16

The Central Railway’s chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said that services on the up line (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai) on the harbour corridor were held up for about 15 minutes as the “overhead wire power was not holding from 9.13 am”. The power issue was later resolved and the up line services were restored at around 9.30 am, he said. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Good News For Commuters. Central Railways to Run Additional AC Coaches From Today

Nearly 10 lakh commuters travel daily on the harbour line, on which trains ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations.

Earlier this month on May 9, all local train services and long-distance train services were paralyzed after an overhead electric (OHE) wire reportedly snapped near Borivali station in Mumbai.