Mumbai: All local train services and long-distance train services were paralyzed after an overhead electric (OHE) wire reportedly snapped near Borivali station in Mumbai on Monday morning. Western Railways have informed that due to the OHE breakdown between Dahisar and Borivali station, all local trains (UP) are running late by 10 to 15 minutes.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central And Harbour Lines Today | Check Routes, Timings, More

Taking to Twitter, Western Railway wrote, “Due to Overhead Electric Wire breakdown between Dahisar – Borivali @ 5.50 hrs all UP through trains is being diverted through UP local line. UP fast locals delayed by 15 min. Restoration work is in progress and will be completed soon. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.” Also Read - Video: Woman Rescued In Seconds After Falling Off Mumbai Local Train

Due to Overhead Electric Wire breakdown between Dahisar – Borivali @ 5.50 hrs all UP through trains are being diverted through UP local line. UP fast locals delayed by 15 min. Restoration work in progress & will be completed soon. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted@drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 9, 2022

Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Railways Relaxes COVID Curbs, Lifts Vaccination Criteria For Passengers | Details Here

Thousands of commuters rushing to their workplaces were stuck as the suburban trains – the lifeline of Mumbai used by 85-lakh people daily – in the southern direction were stranded. A majority, including women, were seen jumping down on the tracks and hiking it out to the nearest station Dahisar or Borivali, waiting for the resumption of services.

Due to OHE breakdown between DAHISAR -BORIVALI station, all up through local trains are running late by 10 to 15 minute's@rpfwr1@WesternRly @drmmumbaicr #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/UUG7oF8pps — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) May 9, 2022

Am eyewitness said that the suburban trains were stranded on tracks in both directions since around 6.15 am, though there has been no official statement from the WR. He, like many others trudged to Borivali and then took a BEST bus to reach his destination in Bandra after a huge delay.