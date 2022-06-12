Mumbai: The daily commuters of Mumbai local train are likely to face a difficult time on Sunday as Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway zone will be operating a mega block and jumbo block on its suburban sections in Mumbai for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works today. The Mega Block will be there on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Govt's Decision to Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People in Local Trains Challenged in Bombay HC

Routes to be affected due to mega block by the Central Railway:

Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on the proper Down slow line.

Up slow line services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am from 10.50 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai halting at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla Stations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm andChunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

Special local will run on Panvel-Kurla (platform no.8) section during the block period.

Routes to be affected due to jumbo block by the Western Railway:

The jumbo block by Western Railways will be for three and half hours and will be taken on UP and DOWN fast lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations from 00:30 hrs to 04:00 hrs on Sunday, 12 June, 2022.

As per a release issued by the Western Railway, during the block period, some of the UP and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Master’s office.