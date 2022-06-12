Mumbai: The daily commuters of Mumbai local train are likely to face a difficult time on Sunday as Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway zone will be operating a mega block and jumbo block on its suburban sections in Mumbai for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works today. The Mega Block will be there on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Govt's Decision to Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People in Local Trains Challenged in Bombay HC