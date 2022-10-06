Mumbai: Services on the main line of Central Railway of Mumbai local train were disrupted due to a technical snag in overhead wires on Thursday afternoon, an official said. The technical glitch arose at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai around 1 pm, due to which CSMT-bound slow trains were held up, he said.Also Read - THIS Company Is Planning 12,000 'Quiet Layoffs' or 15% Of Its Global Workforce: Report

Taking to Twitter, Central Railway wrote, “Due to OHE problem at Sandhurst Road on Up slow line services are held up. Up slow locals are diverted on Up fast line and running behind schedule. Staff working on restoration. ” Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Covers Back on as Skies OPEN up

Due to OHE problem at Sandhurst Road on Up slow line services are held up. Up slow locals are diverted on Up fast line and running behind schedule. Staff working on restoration. Inconvenience caused is regretted — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 6, 2022



The services on the line have been diverted to the fast line and restoration work is in full swing, the CR official added. As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station. Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Rain Stops, Covers Still on

Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.