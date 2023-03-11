Home

Mumbai Local Train Services to be Hit by 8-Hour Block on March 11 and 12 Due to Gokhale Bridge Dismantling Work

The Western Railway (WR) Mumbai division has announced an eight-hour block to remove the steel girder for dismantling the Gokhale bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri. The block will be from 9.30 pm on Saturday to 5.30 am on Sunday.

Mumbai: In a bid to remove the steel girder for dismantling the Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Mumbai’s Vile Parle and Andheri stations, an eight-hour block has been announced by the Western Railway’s (WR) Mumbai division. The major Block will be taken on 5th line and Platform No. 9 line from 21.30 hrs to 05.30 hrs and from 00.10 hrs to 04.40 hrs on Platform No. 4 line, up slow, down and up fast lines on the intervening night of Saturday (March 11) from 9.30 pm to 5.30 am on Sunday (March 12).

As per a statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, the block period from 00.10 hrs to 04.40 hrs, scheduled up local services will run upto Goregaon station only. Local train commuters can travel from Goregaon to Churchgate via Harbour Line/UP Slow line, since extra services will originate from Platform No. 1 and 2 at Goregaon station.

Due to the block, some of the suburban services will remain cancelled. The list of which will be available at stations in the suburban section.

Last suburban services due to Major Block:

Last UP Fast service from Virar-Churchgate will depart from Virar at 23.15 hrs to reach Churchgate at 00.42 hrs.

Last UP Slow service from Vasai Road-Andheri will depart from Vasai Road at 23.15 hrs to reach Andheri at 00.04 hrs.

Last UP Slow service from Borivali-Churchgate will depart from Borivali at 23.34 hrs to reach Churchgate at 00.39 hrs.

The block will also affect several long-distance trains. Here’s the list of Long-distance trains to be affected:

Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express of March 10 will be short terminated at Borivali.

Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail of March 11 will be regulated by 30 mins at Borivali.

Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast AC Express of March 11 will be regulated by 15 mins at Borivali.

Train No. 22928 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Lokshakti Express, Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta and Train No.

12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Superfast Express of March 11 will be dealt at Platform No. 7 at Andheri station. Due to the short length of the platform, these trains will have double-halting.

