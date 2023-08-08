Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Signal Failure At Churchgate Station

Home

Local train services of the Western Railway (WR) were disrupted due to a signal failure at Churchgate in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The WR suburban services were badly hit during the morning rush hour and the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes.

Mumbai: Local train services of the Western Railway (WR) were disrupted due to a signal failure at Churchgate in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, according to rail officials. Some commuters claimed that due to the signal failure, the WR suburban services were badly hit during the morning rush hour and the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes.

A signal on the up (Churchgate-bound) fast line developed a technical snag at 8.50 am, prompting the authorities to divert trains on the up slow line for over next 30 minutes, a Western Railway official said. Train services on the line resumed after the signal was restored at 9.22 am.

Mumbai:- Train signal issue being faced between station Grant road to Charni Road at 9:20 am., bare in mind all commuters. pic.twitter.com/eu3RzTLfe1 — Valerian Fernandes (@Valerianroxxx) August 8, 2023



The Western Railway operates suburban services between Churchgate (in south Mumbai) and Dahanu (in neighbouring Palghar) stations.

