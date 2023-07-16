Home

Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected Due To Mega Block Today; Check Timings And Routes

Mumbai's lifeline – local train services – will be affected on Sunday as mega block will be carried out by the railway department for maintenance work.

Mumbai Mega Block Today: The services of the Mumbai local train will be affected on Sunday as the Central and Western Railway is operating a mega block. The mega block is being conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead, and signaling equipment.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Thane (11:05 am – 03:05 pm)

A mega block has been announced between Matunga and Thane stations on the Up and Down Slow lines from 11:05 am to 3:05 pm. During the block period, Down slow trains departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 10:14 am and 3:09 pm will be redirected to the Down fast line between Matunga and Thane stations. These trains will stop at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund before returning to the Down slow line at Thane station. The arrival at the destination will be delayed by around 15 minutes.

Similarly, Up slow trains leaving Kalyan from 10:25 am to 3:10 pm will be redirected to the Up fast line at Thane and Matunga stations. Stops will be made at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion before the trains are redirected back to the Up slow line at Matunga station. The arrival at the destination will also be delayed by approximately 15 minutes.

HARBOUR LINE

Between Chunabhatti / Mahim and CSMT Station (11:10 AM – 04:10 PM)

The Harbour line announced a mega block between Chunabhatti / Mahim and CSMT Station on the Up line from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM.

Between CSMT and Chunabhatti / Mahim Station (11:40 AM – 04:40 PM)

The Harbour line also announced a block between CSMT and Chunabhatti / Mahim Station on the Down line from 11:40 AM to 4:40 PM.

There will be a major disruption on the Harbor Line too. Both the Down and Up services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Bandra and Chunabhatti will be affected. Some of the Harbor Line trains in both directions will be canceled during this time. However, there will be special services available between Panvel and Kurla to minimize the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

WESTERN LINE

Ram Mandir – Borivali Stations Up and Down Fast Lines (10.00 hrs – 15.00 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down fast lines between Ram Mandir and Borivali stations till 3 pm on Sunday

During the block period, all Up and Down Fast line trains will run on slow lines between Andheri and Borivali stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Borivali trains will be worked upto Goregaon.

