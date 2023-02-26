Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Local Train Services of THESE Routes to be Affected Today Due to Mega, Jumbo Block; Check Timings, Other Details Here

Mumbai Local Mega, Jumbo Block: The Western Railway said that it will be undertaking a Jumbo Block of five hours on the up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, the railway department said.

Mumbai Local Latest Update: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega and jumbo block on Sunday, February 26. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

The jumbo block is being conducted in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. The jumbo block on Western Railway will be from 10.00 hours to 15.00 hours. While there will be a jumbo block on the up and down fast lines, services will be operational on Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund UP/DN Slow Line (11.05 am – 03.55 pm)

Dn slow line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 03.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations. Further will be redivided on proper slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 03.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. Further will be re-diverted on proper Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

Central Railway announced other Major Train Blocks also, details are here:-

Vangani – Neral Dn Line : Traffic Blocks : From the Midnight of 24.02.2023/25.02.2023 to 03.03.2023/04.03.2023

CSMT Mumbai – Thane : Night Block From 27.02.2023

Nahur – Mulund : Special Night Traffic and Power Block o­n 25/26.02.2023 (Sat/Sun Midnight)

HARBOUR LINE

Vashi – Panvel DN/UP Harbour Line (11.05 am – 04.05 pm) (Excluding Belapur / Nerul – Kharkopar Line)

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 03.49 pm and Dn Harbour Line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 09.45 am to 03.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 03.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 03.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Local Train services between Belapur – Kharkopar and Nerul-Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

WESTERN LINE

Santa Cruz – Goregaon Stations (09:00 – 07:00 pm)

A five-hour Jumbo block will be conducted by Western Railways on the fast track between Santa Cruz and Goregaon stations for the maintenance of railway tracks, signaling systems and overhead equipment, Sunday, February 28, 2018 from 09:00 to 07:00 pm.

Andheri station : Closure Of FOB from 17.01.2023 to 16.05.2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.