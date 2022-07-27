Mumbai: Local train services on Mumbai’s Harbour Line were disrupted on Wednesday due to a rail fracture near Govandi station, a Central railway official said. According to the official, the suburban rail services on the down (Panvel-bound) line were halted for about 40 minutes due to a rail crack near Govandi station.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Derails at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, None Injured; Harbour Line Services Affected

The Harbour Line provides rail connectivity from south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district. This is the second consecutive day when services on the Harbour Line was disrupted. Earlier on Tuesday, too services were affected after a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

On Wednesday, a rail fracture was detected at 7.50 am and the traffic on the line was restored at 8.30 am, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were disrupted on the Harbour Line during the morning rush hours. According to some commuters, crowds in the local trains and on stations swelled as trains were running late by over 30 minutes.

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line.