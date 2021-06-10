Mumbai: As monsoon fury hit Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra yesterday, low-lying areas were flooded in the city and local trains and road traffic were heavily disrupted. Services were suspended on several routes of Mumbai’s suburban train network and many trains were delayed due to heavy rains and flooded. Also Read - Monsoon Arrives in Mumbai: Local Trains Running on All Corridors, High Tide Expected Today | LIVE Updates

The Central Railway took to Twitter to update passengers that today trains would be running on all corridors for now. Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and monitoring the situation closely, the Central Railway CPRO said.

“Trains are running on all corridors. There is a high tide of 4.26 meters at 12.17 pm and a forecast of heavy rainfall. Railways have kept all machinery on alert mode and monitoring the situation closely: Central Railway CPRO,” the tweet said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms till June 13 in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, besides rain in several other regions of the state.

Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been positioned in various parts of Maharashtra in view of the prediction of heavy rains in certain parts of the state, the force chief said on Thursday.

Four teams have been based in Ratnagiri, two each in Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Raigad, Thane and one in Kurla (east Mumbai suburb), NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet.

The weather department also issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.