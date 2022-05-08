New Delhi: Mumbai local train services is likely to be affected on the Central And the Harbour Lines on Sunday. The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways will carry out a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday due to which scheduled operation of several trains on Mumbai suburban trains will remain affected for a few hours, an official statement said.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 180 Trains Today. Check List Here

Mumbai local train status: Mega block on central line

The down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.25 am to 3.39 pm will be diverted on down slow line at Matunga today (May 8) in view of the mega block.

The Up fast services leaving Thane between 10.50 am and 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line at Mulund as part of the mega blockage plan. They are scheduled for late arrival of 15 minutes.

Between Asangaon and Kasara, the train services will remain affected between 10.50 am to 12.20 pm on down line and 02.50 pm to 03.50 pm on Up and Dn.

Mumbai local train status: Mega block on Harbour line

Due to the mega block, the train services on Chunabhatti / Bandra – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line will remain suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

“Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.”

Mega block: List of trains cancelled on May 8

Train No 12935 Bandra Terminus-Surat Express

Train No 19015 Mumbai Central-Porbandar Saurashtra Express

Train No 09143 Virar-Valsad MEMU

Train No 09159 Bandra Terminus-Vapi MEMU

Train No 93007 Churchgate-Dahanu Road local

Train No 93015 Churchgate-Dahahu Road local

Train No 12936 Surat-Bandra Terminus Express

Train No 09084 Dahahu Road-Borivali MEMU

Train No 09144 Vapi-VirarMEMU

Train No 93024 Dahanu Road-Dadar local

Train No 93028 Dahahu Road-Virar local

Meanwhile, several trains will also be affected on Sunday due to major traffic block between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations for carrying out the work of permanent diversions on Bridge Numbers 166 and 169. “A major traffic block will be undertaken between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations on May 8 due to which several WR trains will be cancelled, regulated, short terminated/partially cancelled while some trains will be provided additional halt for benefit of passengers, the Western Railway said.