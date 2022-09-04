Mumbai: In a bid to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment by the Western Railways, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10 am to 3 pm. Meanwhile, Central Railway has also announce a Mega Block in Main Line and Harbour Line.Also Read - Viral Video: Guys Recreate Kala Chashma Trend on Mumbai Local Train, Netizens Love This Version | Watch

Central Railway zone has also issued a statement saying,” Railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in Suburban and Mail / Express trains for use during emergency purpose only. Of late it is seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for frivolous reasons like arriving late, alighting/boarding at intermediate stations etc.”

WESTERN LINE

Santacruz – Goregoan Stations Up and Down Slow Lines (10.00 Hrs – 15.00 Hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken o­n UP & DOWN SLOW lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs o­n Sunday, 4th September, 2022.

stations from o­n Sunday, 4th September, 2022. During the block period, all DOWN SLOW line suburban trains will be operated o­n DOWN FAST line & all UP SLOW line suburban trains will be operated o­n UP FAST line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. All SLOW suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform o­n the fast lines.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.