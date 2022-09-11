Mumbai: In a bid to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment Central Railway announced a Mega Block on Sunday (September 11). There will be a five-hour block on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund on the UP and down slow lines from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Slow train services will be diverted on fast tracks during the mega block.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Indian Railways to Operate ‘Mega Block’ on These Lines Today

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Slow Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm)

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further re-diverted o­n Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

from will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between stations halting at further re-diverted o­n Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further re-diverted o­n Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) (Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

leaving from and Dn Harbour line services to from will remain cancelled. Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

leaving from and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards leaving from will remain cancelled. Special locals will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Hit On THESE Routes Today As Railways To Operate Mega Block. Check Details Here

URAN LINE

Belapur/Nerul – Kharkopar Line services will be available during block period. Also Read - Mumbai Mega Block Update: Main And Harbour Lines To Be Affected On August 21. Check Timings, Routes, More

WESTERN LINE

Vasai Road – Bhayandar UP and DOWN Fast Lines (00.45 hrs – 04.15 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of three and half hours will be taken o­n UP & DOWN FAST lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations from 00.45 hrs to 04.15 hrs o­n Sunday, 11th September, 2022.

stations from o­n Sunday, 11th September, 2022. During the block period, some of the UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled.

There will be No Block in Day Time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 11th September, 2022.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Indian Railways have requested passengers to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused.