Mumbai: In a bid to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment Central Railway announced a Mega Block on Sunday (September 11). There will be a five-hour block on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund on the UP and down slow lines from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Slow train services will be diverted on fast tracks during the mega block.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Slow Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) 

  • Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further re-diverted o­n Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
  • Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further re-diverted o­n Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) (Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

  • Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.
  • Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.
  • Special locals will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Belapur/Nerul – Kharkopar Line services will be available during block period.

WESTERN LINE

Vasai Road – Bhayandar UP and DOWN Fast Lines (00.45 hrs – 04.15 hrs)

  • To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of three and half hours will be taken o­n UP & DOWN FAST lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations from 00.45 hrs to 04.15 hrs o­n Sunday, 11th September, 2022.
  • During the block period, some of the UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled.
  • There will be No Block in Day Time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 11th September, 2022.
  • Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Indian Railways have requested passengers to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused.