Mumbai Local Train Update: Passengers traveling by Mumbai local train is likely to face a tough time on Sunday as services will be affected on the Harbour and the Central line due to a mega block. The Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate a special traffic block for carrying out maintenance work of Rail racks. It will also be operating Mega Block on its Harbour Line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. Due to the special mega block, fast train services will be affected on the Central as well as Harbour Line.

Traffic Block on Central Line

Local trains on Thane-Kalyan Up And Down fast line will be affected from 9 am to 9 pm on Sunday for slewing of Up and Down fast lines after dismantling of the old RRI building and OHE slewing work and cross over point at Diva station.

Down fast locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 07.55 am to 07.50 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Mulund/Thane and Kalyan stations. These trains will halt as per their schedule and will arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast locals leaving Kalyan from 08.30 am to 09.12 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane/Mulund stations and will halt as per schedule halts and will arrive at destination 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Maila and Express trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dadar station during the block period will be diverted on the fifth line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will be 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Maila and Express trains arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dadar stations during the block period will be diverted on the sixth line between Kalyan and Thane / Vikhroli stations and will arrive 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Traffic Block on Harbour Line