Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected Due To Mega Block Today; Check Routes To Be Affected

The mega block would be operated on the Matunga-Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on February 5.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, the railway department said.

Mumbai: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, February 5. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment. The Central Railway said, “The mega block would be operated on the Matunga-Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on February 5.”

“Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” the CR said.

ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED DUE TO MEGA BLOCK

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Fast Lines (11.05 am – 3.55 pm)

Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted o­n Dn slow between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective schedule and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

from will be diverted o­n Dn slow between stations halting as per their respective schedule and fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Dn fast line at and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their schedule halts and will be re-diverted o­n up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Vadala Road – Mankhurd Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.00 am – 4.00 pm) (CSMT – Bandra/Goregaon services not affected)

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/ Belapur/Vashi from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm will remain cancelled.

leaving from and Up Harbour line services towards leaving from will remain cancelled. Suburban train services between CSMT and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period.

will run as per schedule during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour / Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm

Special suburban trains will run o­n the Panvel – Mankhurd section during the block period.

WESTERN LINE Borivali – Goregaon Up and Down Slow Lines (10.35 hrs – 15.35 hrs) To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and Down Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 5th February, 2023.

from on Sunday, 5th February, 2023. During the block period, all UP and Down slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon . Due to block some Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled and some of the Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station.

. Due to block some Up and Down suburban services will remain cancelled and some of the locals will run up to station. During the block period no trains will be dealt from Platform No.1, 2, 3 and 4 at Borivali station.