Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected Due To Mega Block Today; Check Routes To Be Affected

Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, February 19.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety, the railway department said.

Mumbai: Services of Mumbai local train will be affected in various parts as the Central and Western Railway will operate a mega block on Sunday, February 19. The mega block will be conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.

CENTRAL LINE

Vidyavihar – Thane 5th and 6th Lines (11.30 am – 03.30 pm)

Dn and Up mail / express trains leaving/arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus during the block period will be diverted on Dn/Up fast line between Thane and Vidyavihar and will be handed over/arrive destination 10 to 15 mins behind schedule.

Central Railway announced other Major Train Blocks, details are here:-

Special Traffic & Power Block for delaunching of public FOB at Badlapur and Launching of FOB Girders at Neral ~ o­n 18/19.2.2023

Ambarnath-Vangani Up and Dn lines from 01.25 am to 03.55 am (2 hours 30 minutes)

Vangani-Bhivpuri Road Up and Dn lines from 01.40 am to 03.30 am (one hour 50 minutes)

Bhivpuri Road – Karjat Dn Line : Traffic Blocks for Maintenance Work o­n 14.02.2023/15.02.2023 to 18.02.2023/19.02.2023

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT – Chunabhatti Mahim On DN Harbour Line (11.40 am – 04.40 pm)

Chunabhatti/Mahim – CSMT On UP Harbour Line (11.10 am – 04.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

WESTERN LINE

Mumbai Central – Mahim Stations UP and Down Fast Lines (00.00 hrs – 04.00 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a major block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Mumbai Central and Mahim station from 00.00 hrs to 04.00 hrs during the intervening night of 18th/19th February, 2023. Therefore, there will be No Block in Day Time over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 19th February, 2023.

During the block period, suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Mumbai Central and Andheri/Santacruz stations.

Kandivali Station : Replacing Steel Girder on 19.02.2023

Andheri station : Closure Of FOB from 17.01.2023 to 16.05.2023

Merta Road – Jodhpur : Non-Interlocking Work Upto 18.02.2023

