A WR official said owing to the block, some Borivali slow local trains from Borivali will ply till Goregaon on the Harbour corridor while some suburban trains will remain cancelled.
Apart from that, mainline services will also be affected due to the block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday. Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.
Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.
Jumbo Block
The Western Railway for Mumbai division is also carrying out a 14-hour Jumbo Block between Borivali and Kandivali from 11.00 pm on May 28 to 01.30 pm on May 29. During the block period, all fast suburban trains will operate on the slow line between Borivali and Goregaon stations. All Dn fast line mail/express trains will run on the 5th line between Andheri and Borivali.
During the block, UP mail/express trains will be run on the UP local line between Borivali and Goregaon. Apart from that, a few Borivali slow local trains up to Goregaon will run on the Harbour corridor, while some suburban trains will remain cancelled.