Mumbai: Commuters planning to travel on the Central and Harbour line of Mumbai local are likely to face hurdles on Sunday (May 29) due to a mega block being conducted by the Central Railway. The mega block is being held to carry out some engineering and maintenance work on rail tracks today. The block will result in the suspension of local trains on the Harbour line.

A Central Railway official said, "The block will be in force on the down line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Chunabhatti / Bandra stations from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Up Harbour Line from Chunabhatti / Bandra to CSMT between 11.10 am and 4.10 pm."

"Due to this Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended," the official added.

Apart from that, the Up Harbour line services for CSMT from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour Line services for CSMT from Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended as well.

During the block period, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (platform no.8). Meanwhile, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

A WR official said owing to the block, some Borivali slow local trains from Borivali will ply till Goregaon on the Harbour corridor while some suburban trains will remain cancelled.

Apart from that, mainline services will also be affected due to the block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday. Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Jumbo Block

The Western Railway for Mumbai division is also carrying out a 14-hour Jumbo Block between Borivali and Kandivali from 11.00 pm on May 28 to 01.30 pm on May 29. During the block period, all fast suburban trains will operate on the slow line between Borivali and Goregaon stations. All Dn fast line mail/express trains will run on the 5th line between Andheri and Borivali.

During the block, UP mail/express trains will be run on the UP local line between Borivali and Goregaon. Apart from that, a few Borivali slow local trains up to Goregaon will run on the Harbour corridor, while some suburban trains will remain cancelled.