Mumbai: Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega block and Jumbo block on Sunday (August 7). Central Railway and Western Railway conduct Mega Block and Jumbo Block on most Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones. These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

There will be a five-hour block on Sunday between Matunga and Mulund stations on the UP and down fast lines. Fast train services will be affected on the route from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Fast trains on the route will be diverted to slow lines during the mega block period. Central Railway announced the details of Mega Block in Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and URAN Lines.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Fast Lines (11.05 am – 04.05 pm)

Dn fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted o­n Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted o­n Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) (Excluding Nerul /Belapur – Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

However, special local trains will run between CSMT Mumbai and Vashi during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Suburban train services between Belapur – Kharkopar and Nerul – Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

WESTERN LINE

Diva Lines at Vasai Road Yard UP and DOWN Lines (00.15 hrs – 03.15 hrs)