Mumbai: Mumbai local train services on the Central, Western, and Harbour lines will remain affected on Sunday, October 30, as Central Railway and Western Railway will operate a mega block that is to be undertaken on some lines for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

On the Central line, the services will be affected from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm between Matunga-Mulund up and down fast lines, the Railways said in a press release.

TIMING OF BLOCK AND AFFECTED LINES:

1. Central line: Matunga – Mulund up and down fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm.

-Down fast leaving CSMT from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on down slow line between Matunga and Mulund.

-Up fast leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga.

2. Harbour line: Kurla – Vashi up and down Harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

-CSMT – Panvel/Belapur/ Vashi down Harbour from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Panvel/Belapur/Vashi -CSMT from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

-Special services will run on CSMT – Kurla and Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

3. Western Line: There is no day block on the Western line on Sunday. The Western Railway will undertake a jumbo night block between Goregaon and Santacruz stations during Saturday/Sunday midnight.

The services will be affected for four hours between 12:25 am and 4:25 am on October 30 on up slow and down fast lines between Goregaon and Santacruz.