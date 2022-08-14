Mumbai: Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block and Jumbo Block on Sunday (August 14) for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones. These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.Also Read - Mumbai Local: 8 New AC Trains Introduced During Busiest Hrs. Check Routes

There will be a five-hour block on Sunday between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Vidyavihar stations on the UP and down slow lines from 10:55 am to 3:55 pm. Fast train services will be affected on the route from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Slow trains on this route will be diverted to fast lines during the mega block period. The mega block will also be operated on the Harbour Line.

CENTRAL LINE

CSMT – Vidyavihar Up and Down Slow Lines (10.55 am – 03.55 pm) Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks Today; Deets Inside

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

HARBOUR LINE

Kurla – Vashi Up and Down Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 04.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus -Kurla and Vashi – Panvel stations during the block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans-harbour line (Thane-Vashi/Nerul) from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

WESTERN LINE

Mumbai Central – Mahim Up and Down Fast Lines (00.00 Hrs -04.00 Hrs)