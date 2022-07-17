Mumbai Local Train Status: Mumbaikars had to face a harrowing time on Sunday as local train services on the Central, Harbour and Western lines were hit owing to the maintenance work by Railways. For the unversed, the Central and the western railway of the Mumbai division is operating a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out rail track maintenance work.Also Read - People Seen Drying Clothes in Mumbai Local Train Amid Heavy Rains, Internet is Amused | Watch

CENTRAL LINE

Thane – Kalyan Up and Dn Fast Lines (10.40 am – 3.40 pm)

On the Central Line, local services on fast lines between Thane and Kalyan will be affected for five hours between 10:40 am to 3:40 pm.

Dn fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 mintues behind schedule.

Up fast / semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their schedule halts, further re-diverted o­n Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 10 mintues late.

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11.40 am – 4.40 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

WESTERN LINE

Churchgate – Mumbai Central Up and Down Slow Lines (10.35 am – 03.35 pm)