Mumbai Local Train Status Latest Update: Owing to incessant rainfall, Mumbaikars especially office goers had to face a harrowing time on Tuesday morning as local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were disrupted. To update commuters about the status of trains, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, said, "Train Alert! 9.30 AM. Trains on all corridors are running. Few trains on Main, Harbor line are running 10-15 mins late." For the unversed, Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain for the last couple of days.

Mumbai Local Train Status

Main Line: Few trains running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Harbour Line: Train delayed by 10 minutes.

Trans Harbour: Trains running smoothly.

Nerul-Kharkopar line: Trains running smoothly

Meanwhile, Western Railway in Monsoon Updates at 9:30 am informed that trains are running 'normally' between Churchgate to Dahanu Road, and on the Harbour Line between Mahim to Goregaon.

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Waterlogging Reported, Traffic Hit

Residents faced inconvenience as parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and heavy traffic. News agency ANI tweeted pictures wherein people can be seen wading through knee-deep water in Andheri and Sion.

Besides, buses on some routes were also diverted due to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. “In view of the incessant rains in Mumbai and waterlogging due to it, a total of 8 route diversions have been done at Sion Road no. 24 and Shell Colony, Chembur in Mumbai”, said BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) PRO.