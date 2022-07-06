Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: With incessant rains reported in Mumbai, local train services considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were disrupted on Wednesday. Suburban services mainly on the main and harbour corridors of the Central Railway are badly hit owing to water- logging on tracks near Kurla. Following this, scores of passengers, mainly office-goers were left stranded at platforms.Also Read - Mumbai Rains LIVE: Orange Alert In Mumbai, Several Areas Flooded; Heavy Rain In Ratnagiri-Sindhugarh

T/2/6.7.2022 ट्रेन अलर्ट! 9.30AM

सर्व मार्गावर ट्रेन्स सुरु आहेत. Train Alert! 9.30AM

Trains on all corridors are running.#MumbaiRains #MumbaiLocals — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) July 6, 2022

Mumbai Local Train Status: Latest Update

Water leakage in Viral local

@WesternRly water leakage in train virar to dadar starting at 9 from virar. May lead to electric circuiting as water coming out of electric panels. Kindly look into it. Middle first class 2107A. pic.twitter.com/CVvJ8XIEkM — Kartik Chhatri (@KartikChhatri) July 6, 2022

Few trains running late on main line

Train delayed by 5-10 minutes on Harbour line

Trains running smoothly on Trans harbour

Central railway monsoon update

CR monsoon update at 08.00 hrs on 6.7.2022. pic.twitter.com/gJjdxGaX6A — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 6, 2022

Despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Western Railway’s local train services are running normally over Mumbai Suburban section – Churchgate to Dahanu Road.

Taking to Twitter, Western Railway informed passengers that trains are running normally

IMD Issues Red Alert For These Districts

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara and Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune till Friday.

Mumbai’s chronic floor-prone areas of Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla, and Nehru Nagar were inundated with knee-deep or waist-deep water, several subways were waterlogged, hampering east-west traffic movement and traffic crawled at a snail’s pace on the two highways and on major roads.