Mumbai Local Train Status Latest Update: Owing to heavy rains, local train services in Mumbai, considered the lifeline of the city, were reportedly running late by 15-20 minutes. A Central Railway official asserted that the rail tracks were almost clear, however, a small portion of a wall collapsed between Masjid and Sandhurst road stations on the down (north-bound) track of the harbour Line, disrupting train services on the route for a while.

To remove and secure the dilapidated structure near Masjid Station, the Central Railway also announced a 2-hour block till 4 PM on the harbour line between CSMT and Wadala road.

Mumbai Rains

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars had no respite from heavy rains which continued to lash the city for the fourth consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places.