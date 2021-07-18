Mumbai: The local train services in Mumbai have been hit due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, local train services are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters.Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Won’t Be Opened For Lawyers Now, Can’t go Beyond Medical Advice, Says Bombay High Court

Besides, Western Railway has also announced the suspension of suburban services due to waterlogging at multiple locations. "Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to waterlogging at multiple locations," divisional railway manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division tweeted.

Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane. "CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working," said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

Meanwhile, many passenger special train services have been cancelled, short terminated and rescheduled due to heavy rains. According to a press release issued by the Central Railway zone, the cancelled trains include 00271 Mumbai-Jalna Special, 01029 Mumbai-Kolhapur special, 01151 Mumbai-Madgaon special.

Here is the full list of cancelled, short terminated and rescheduled trains:

Before the pandemic, both Central Railway and Western Railway used to ferry over 75 lakh commuters daily on their over 3000 suburban services.

Mumbai Rains

Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear with the city witnessing severe water logging in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A ‘green’ alert stands for ‘no warning’: no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A ‘red’ alert stands for “warning”, and asks authorities to “take action”. An orange’ alert indicates that the authorities are expected to be prepared.

A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert. The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the met department predicted.