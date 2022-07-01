Mumbai Local Train Status BIG Update: Mumbaikars had to face a harrowing time on Friday morning as local train services, which are considered the lifeline of the city, were disrupted owing to heavy rains. Following the downpour, waterlogging was witnessed on tracks, hitting the movement of train services, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway line. Several trains on the Western Railway route were also affected due to some technical glitches. Trains on Mainline CSMT- Thane section are were running late due to a technical problem in track point at Dadar.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Traffic Snarls at Several Areas After Heavy Showers, IMD Issues Orange Alert | List of Routes to Avoid

A commuter said his train was held up on the slow track at Curry Road station for more than one hour, and several people got down and walked through the tracks. Due to the heavy flow of water and flooding, the civic body BMC shut the Andheri subway in the Western suburbs for traffic Also Read - Over 60 People Rescued After Portion of Building Collapses in South Mumbai | Watch Video

Besides, us services in Mumbai were also badly hit as water logging was witnessed in several low-lying areas. Road traffic either slowed down or stopped as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra. People were seen wading through knee-deep water at several locations and scores of motorists were stuck in traffic snarls for hours. Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Goa, To Depart For Mumbai In Few Hours

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts for the next 24 hours. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2.