Mumbai: The local train services of Mumbai will be severely affected on Sunday as the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced a mega block on the Mumbai local train network. The mega block has been announced due to maintenance work on various sections of the local train network, as a result of which train services on the suburban line will be affected for at least five hours today.

Issuing a notification about the block, the Central Railway has informed about the 14-hour-long traffic and power block on the Mainline between Thane and Diva section that began from midnight on January 22 till January 23. This also includes 2 hours infrastructure block for cutting the connection of old redundant slow lines and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines. "These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railways stated in a release.

Here’s a list of train services and routes that Mumbaikar’s must avoid today: