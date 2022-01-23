Mumbai: The local train services of Mumbai will be severely affected on Sunday as the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced a mega block on the Mumbai local train network. The mega block has been announced due to maintenance work on various sections of the local train network, as a result of which train services on the suburban line will be affected for at least five hours today.Also Read - Mumbai Sees 28% Decline in New COVID Cases; Positivity Rate Drops to 7%
Issuing a notification about the block, the Central Railway has informed about the 14-hour-long traffic and power block on the Mainline between Thane and Diva section that began from midnight on January 22 till January 23. This also includes 2 hours infrastructure block for cutting the connection of old redundant slow lines and commissioning of crossovers in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railways stated in a release. Also Read - Fire At Mumbai High-Rise: Rescue Operation Underway, PM Modi Announces Compensation | Key Points
Here’s a list of train services and routes that Mumbaikar’s must avoid today:
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm.
- Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.
- Down harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Wadala Road will be hit from 11:16 am to 4:47 pm.
- Down harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will remain suspended from 10:48am to 4:43 pm.
- Up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi will remain suspended from 9:53am to 3:20 pm.
- Up harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra will halt operations from 10:45am to 5:13 pm.
- Special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) will continue to run during the block period.
- Harbour line passengers have been allowed to travel via the Main line and Western Railway from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm during the block period.
- At least 14 hours infrastructure block between Thane and Diva stations on Down fast line for 5th and 6th line work
- The 14 hours block will be operated for 14 hours on Down fast line from 1:20 am on January 23 (Sat/Sun midnight) to 3:20 pm on January 23.
- The block between Thane and Diva stations will also operate 2 hours on the Up fast line from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm on January 23 (Sunday). However, trains will continue to run on Up and Dn slow lines between Diva-Thane during the block period.