Mumbai Local Train Update: Daily commuters of Mumbai local trains will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega and jumbo blocks on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday, March 20. There will be no Mega Block on Main Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan station.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services to be Affected Due to Mega Block on Suburban Sections Today

As per a statement issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway, a jumbo block of seven hours will be taken on Up and Down fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs and a jumbo block of five and half hours from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs on the 5th line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations. Also Read - Major Power Outage in Parts of Central, South Mumbai; Local Train Services Hit

During the block period, Central Railway will be running special services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) station. Harbour line passengers will be allowed to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Commuters Must Follow COVID Guidelines, Unvaccinated Passengers Still Not Allowed, Says Maha Govt

Mega Block by Central Railways

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm

Chunabhatti / Bandra – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Mega Block on Harbour Line on 20.3.2022. No Mega Block on CSMT-kalyan main line pic.twitter.com/QbPDDO26BK — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 19, 2022

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended. Meanwhile, Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

Jumbo Block by Western Railways

On Up and Down Fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 17.00 hrs. On the 5th line between Ram Mandir and Jogeshwari stations from 10:00 to 15:30 hrs.