Mumbai Local Train Update: Indian Railways To Operate Mega Block On These Lines Today

Mumbai Local Latest Update: Indian Railways’ Central Railway will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block on its suburban sections in Mumbai on Sunday (January 1). The block has been announced for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones.

ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Slow Lines (11.05 am to 3.55 pm)

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further re-diverted on Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further re-diverted on Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am to 4.05 pm) (Excluding Belapur/Nerul – Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled. Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled. Special locals will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.



ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON TRANS – HARBOUR AND URAN LINE

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will be available during block period.