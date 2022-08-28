Mumbai: Indian Railways’ Central Railway will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block on its suburban sections in Mumbai for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Hit On THESE Routes Today As Railways To Operate Mega Block. Check Details Here

ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON CENTRAL LINE

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm o­n 28.08.2022.

ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON HARBOUR LINE

CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11.40 am – 4.40 pm)

Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Up Harbour Line (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

leaving from and Dn Harbour line services to leaving from will remain suspended. Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

leaving from and Up Harbour line services for leaving from will remain suspended. However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Thane -Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Trans-Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)

Dn line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.

These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. The Indian Railways has requested passengers to bear with the administration for the inconvenience caused.