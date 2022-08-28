Mumbai: Indian Railways’ Central Railway will operate Mega Block and Jumbo Block on its suburban sections in Mumbai for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services To Hit On THESE Routes Today As Railways To Operate Mega Block. Check Details Here
ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON CENTRAL LINE
- Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm on 28.08.2022.
ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON HARBOUR LINE
- CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11.40 am – 4.40 pm)
- Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Up Harbour Line (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)
- Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
- Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
- However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
ROUTES TO BE AFFECTED ON TRANS – HARBOUR LINE
- Thane -Vashi / Nerul Up and Dn Trans-Harbour Lines (11.10 am – 4.10 pm)
- Dn line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended.
These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. The Indian Railways has requested passengers to bear with the administration for the inconvenience caused.