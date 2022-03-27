Mumbai: Daily commuters of Mumbai local trains will once again face a hassle on Sunday (March 27) with Central Railway’s Mumbai division conducting a special traffic block for some maintenance work. However, the traffic block will be done for insertion of switch point, cross over point at Diva station on March 27, a press release by the Central Railway stated. However, there will be no mega block on Harbour and Western lines. The release added, “Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate a special traffic block for insertion of switch point, cross over point at Diva station.”Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Western Railway to Carry Out Blocks on THESE Routes Today

The Central Railway has also requested passengers to bear with the Railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to this special blockade. It further stated that these special blocks were required for infrastructure upgrade.

Routes to Face Mega Block

Central Line: Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 09.00 am to 09.00 pm

Al down fast local trains leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 07.55 am and 07.50 pm will be diverted o­n down slow line between Mulund/Thane and Kalyan stations. These local trains will halt as per their schedule halts. They will be running 10 minutes behind schedule. Similarly, up fast locals leaving Kalyan between 8.36 am and 07.50 pm will be diverted o­n down slow line between Kalyan and Thane/Mulund stations. These local trains will halt as per schedule halts and will reach at destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Special Traffic Block o­n Transharbour Line o­n 26/27.3.2022 midnight.

Central Railway Mumbai Division also operated a special traffic block between Thane-Vashi Up and Down Transharbour lines from Saturday 11.45 pm to Sunday 05.45 am for insertion RH girders and Box for subway between Thane and Airoli stations.

The Central Railway stated, “Dn services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving from Thane from 11.32 pm to 11.45 pm o­n 26.3.2022 and from 00.05 am to 05.53 am o­n 27.3.2022 will remain cancelled. Up services for Thane leaving from Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 11.09 pm o­n 26.3.2022 to 05.29 am o­n 27.3.2022 will remain cancelled.” There will be no Mega block on the Harbour line on March 27.