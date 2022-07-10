Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block and Jumbo Block on most Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones. Central Railway announced the details of Mega Block in Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line and URAN Line while, Western Railway also announced the details of Jumbo Block in Western Line on Sunday, 10.07.2022.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Services: Central Railway Mega Block On July 3. Check Routes, Timings, More

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund Up and Dn Slow Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm)

Dn slow line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund further rediverted o­n Dn slow line from Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted o­n Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi Up and Dn Harbour Lines (11.05 am – 4.05 pm) (Excluding Belapur/Nerul – Kharkopar Line)

Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Special local trains will run o­n CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

URAN LINE

Belapur/Nerul – Kharkopar line services will be available during block period.

WESTERN LINE

NO DAY BLOCK OVER WR ON SUNDAY, 10th July, 2022

Vasai Road – Virar Stations (00.30 hrs – 04.30 hrs)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow line from 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs during the night of 10th July, 2022 between Vasai Road and Virar stations. Therefore, there will be No Block in Day Time over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 10th July, 2022.

During the block period, some Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on Fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar stations.

Western Railway announced another Train Traffic Block in connection with the girder launching work of south Foot Over Bridge at Dadar station. The details of the trains affected due to this work are as under.

Train No.19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express of 9th July, 2022 will be short terminated at Andheri Station.

Train No.22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Mail will be dealt with on Platform No.4 of Dadar station and hence will avail double halt at Dadar.

These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.