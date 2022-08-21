Mumbai Local Train Update: Mumbai local train services will be hit on Sunday as Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway zone will carry out mega block on its suburban sections for engineering maintenance works. “These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” Central Railway said in a statement.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: 10 More AC Local Trains To Run From Today | Full List Here

Harbour line passengers have been permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period on August 21. However, special local trains will run o­n Panvel-Kurla section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period, the Central Railway said.

HARBOUR LINE

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Wadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

Special locals will run o­n Panvel-Kurla (Platform no.8) section approximately at 20 minutes frequency during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

CENTRAL LINE

Dn fast line local leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.20 am o­n 21.8.2022 will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga halting as per its scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule on August 21 (Sunday).

Up fast line services leaving Thane at 10.58 pm and 11.15 pm o­n 20.8.2022 will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla, halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Diversion of Mail / Express Trains

12051 CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted o­n Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar, Platform No. 1 and will be arrive 10 to 15 minutes late at Roha.

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express, 11020 Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express and 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla stations, will be given a double halt at Dadar Platform no 3 and arrive destination 10 to 15 minutes late.

