New Delhi: In a bid to maintain social distancing following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Railway has decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services in Mumbai from 350 to 500 from Monday, September 21.

In a statement, the Western Railway also urged the essential category staff as per identified by the state government to follow social distancing and wear a mask during travel.

"The number of daily special suburban services will be increased from 350 to 500 on Western Railway from September 21 to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The essential staff as notified by the state government to travel in local trains is requested to follow social distancing and wear a mask during travel," the statement read.