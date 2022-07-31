Mumbai: Alert Mumbaikars! Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega block and Jumbo block on Sunday (July 31) for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status: Suburban Services Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines. Deets Inside

Taking to Twitter, Western Railway said that there will be five hours of jumbo block to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment. “WR to undertake Jumbo Block of five hours between Borivali & Goregaon stns on Sunday, 31st July, 2022 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment,” it said in a tweet. The block will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivli and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs.

No Mega Block on CSMT-Kalyan Main line

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its Transharbour and Harbour Line sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 31.7.2022.

HARBOUR LINE

CSMT Mumbai – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour Line (11.40 am to 4.40 pm) and Chunabhatti / Bandra – CSMT Mumbai Up Harbour Line (11.10 am to 4.10 pm)

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

TRANS – HARBOUR LINE

Thane – Vashi/ Nerul Stations (11.10 am – 4.10 pm) and Vashi/Nerul/Panvel – Thane Stations (10.35 am – 4.07 pm )

Up and Dn Trans-Harbour lines between Thane and Vashi/ Nerul Stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Trans-Harbour line services towards Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Vashi/Nerul/Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

WESTERN LINE — Borivali – Goregaon Station (10.35 AM – 03.35 PM)

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken o­n UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs o­n Sunday, 31st July, 2022.

During the block period, all UP and DOWN slow line trains will be operated o­n Fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali stations.Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.

During the block period, no trains will be dealt from platform 01,02,03 & 04 at Borivali Station.

Meanwhile, Western Railway announced that few trains will be cancelled over Western Railway o­n Saturdays & Sundays upto 31st August 2022, due to operational reasons. These maintenance Mega blocks / Jumbo blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.