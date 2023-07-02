Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Local Train Update: These Routes To Be Affected Due To Jumbo Block Today

Mumbai Local Train Update: A jumbo block of five hours from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm will take place between the Churchgate-Mumbai Central route.

Indian Railways carry out operational and maintenance work from time to time for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns. (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: The local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday on the Churchgate-Mumbai Central route due to maintenance and operational work. A jumbo block of five hours from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm will take place between the two stations.

“For maintenance work of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment, a Jumbo block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10.35 am to 03.35 am on Sunday,” the railways said.

CENTRAL LINE

Matunga – Mulund (11.05 am – 03:55 pm)

The Central Railways announced a mega block between Matunga and Mulund, affecting slow-down trains from 11:05 am to 03:55 pm.

During the period from 10:14 am to 3:15 pm, the down (Dn) slow services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai will be redirected to the down (Dn) fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations. These services will make stops at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund. Subsequently, they will be redirected back to the down (Dn) slow line at Mulund station and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Similarly, the up (Up) slow services departing from Thane between 10:58 am and 3:59 pm will be diverted to the up (Up) fast line at Mulund station. These services will make stops at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion stations. They will then be re-diverted to the up (Up) slow line at Matunga station and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

Panvel – Vashi (11.05 am – 04:05 pm)

The Panvel and Vashi lines on both sides will be affected from 11:05 am to 04:05 pm.

Up Harbour line services heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, departing from Panvel between 10:33 am and 3:49 pm, as well as Dn Harbour line services heading to Panvel/Belapur, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 9:45 am and 3:12 pm, will remain cancelled. Up Transharbour line services heading towards Thane, departing from Panvel between 11:02 am and 3:53 pm, and Dn Transharbour line services heading towards Panvel, departing from Thane between 10:01 am and 3:20 pm, will also remain cancelled.

However, suburban train services between Belapur/Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per the regular schedule during the block period.

Additionally, Transharbour line services will be available between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations throughout the block period. Furthermore, special suburban trains will operate on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

WESTERN LINE

Churchgate – Mumbai Central Up and Down Slow Lines

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken o­n UP and DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 am to 03:35 am.

During the block period, all Slow line trains will be operated o­n Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled.

