Mumbai: The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways will carry out a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work on Sunday due to which scheduled operation of several trains on Mumbai suburban trains will remain affected for a few hours, said an official statement. As per Central Railways, train service will remain affected on up and down slow lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm and up and down harbour lines between Panvel and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railways to Operate Summer Special Trains on Mumbai-Banaras Route From April 27

Routes to be affected due to Central Railway’s mega:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

The Central Railway in an official statement said down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted o­n down the fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted o­n down the slow line. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Northeastern State Capitals To Be Connected With Delhi By Rail Network Soon

Meanwhile, the up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted o­n up the fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations, the statement said. Also Read - Attention Train Passengers: Destination Address Not Needed Now For Booking Tickets on IRCTC Website

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line)

As per the statement, the up harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

Further, the up transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and down transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will also remain suspended.

Central Railways said special trains will run o­n Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period for convenience of commuters.

Moreover, transharbour line services will also be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. “Local train services between Belapur / Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period,” it added.