Mumbai: Mumbai's local train services is likely to resume to their full capacity for the common people. With the unprecedented covid-19 pandemic, the train services have remained affected. Earlier, the services were resumed with partial capacity.

At present, the Western Railways have been operating these train services with 95 per cent capacity, which amounts to 1,300 services in a day. Now, the Western Railways is likely to increase the daily service's capacity to 1367, an increase of about 67 services, per day. The new changes will commence from the ongoing week.

A report by Free Press Journal quoted a western railway official saying that a final decision to resume the services with full capacity is yet to be taken, the services are likely to resume soon with full capacity. Earlier, the Maharashtra government permitted the full vaccination passengers to buy monthly season tickets. Later, the Western Capacity has increased its service operation on August 16. Both Western Railway and Central Railway have added a total of 173 new services to their old figures.

Earlier, the Western Railways used to operate with 1,201 services whereas the Central Railways used to function with 1,612 services on a daily basis. At present, the Central Railway is functioning with 1,686 services on a daily basis and is expected to return back to its full capacity.

A report by Free Press Journal quoted a senior CR official saying that a detailed and structured plan has already been sent to the Headquarters for the final decision and approval. The sooner the Headquarters permits the plan, the later the Central railways will commence its services with 100 per cent capacity. The average daily passenger count on the Central Railway is between 25 to 28 lakh. Mumbai’s local trains services are considered as the ‘lifeline of the country’s financial capital.