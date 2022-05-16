Mumbai: Focusing on the growing demand for AC locals, the Western Railway has decided to increase the number of AC local services in the Mumbai suburban section from Monday (May 16). The number of local trains will be increased on the mainline (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Ambarnath ). With the introduction of 12 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase to 32 from 20 earlier.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Good News For Commuters. Central Railways to Run Additional AC Coaches From Today

This decision came soon after the fares of AC local trains were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5. According to Western Railway, after the fares for AC local journey tickets were substantially reduced, there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling in these trains. A single journey up to 10 km in the AC coaches costs Rs 35 only.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said, "Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, Western Railway has decided to increase the number of AC local services over Mumbai Suburban section with effect from 16th May 2022. With the introduction of 12 new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 20 to 32 on Western Railway."

“The fares for AC local journey tickets have been substantially reduced with effect from 5th May 2022. With this reduction, there has been a rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC locals. The minimum single journey ticket up to 10 km costs Rs 35/- only. Of the additional 12 services being introduced, six services each are in UP & DOWN direction,” he added.

Here are all Details of the 12 AC Local Train Services on Main Line

Down Trains:

Titwala local leaving CSMT at 6.30 am

Dombivali local leaving CSMT at 10.22 am

Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 1.15 pm, 5.00 pm

Ambarnath local leaving Dadar at 7.39 pm

Thane local leaving CSMT at 10.20 pm

Up Trains:

CSMT local leaving Thane at 5.24 am

CSMT local leaving Titwala at 8.33 am

CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 11.48 am

CSMT local leaving Ambarnath at 3.12 pm, 8.50 pm

Dadar local leaving Ambarnath at 6.30 pm

Apart from the new AC local train services, Central Railway has also decided to run certain services on Sundays and nominated holidays also with the following 14 AC services:

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kurla at 4.46 am, 9.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 7.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Dombivali at 4.55 pm

Slow local for Dombivali leaving CSMT at 3.24 pm

Fast local for Dadar leaving Kalyan at 11.22 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 6.32 am, 8.54 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Badlapur at 1.48 pm

Fast local for Kalyan leaving CSMT at 5.20 am, 7.43 am, 10.04 am, 6.36 pm,

Fast local for Badlapur leaving Dadar at 12.30 pm