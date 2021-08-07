New Delhi: Amid growing demands to resume Mumbai local trains for the general public, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray indicated that the government may allow fully vaccinated people (those who have taken both doses of COVID vaccine) to use suburban services in upcoming days. Expressing concern about people’s lives, Thackeray said that cases are rising again in countries like US, UK where vaccination has been done to a large extent.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Maharashtra BJP Demands Immediate Resumption of Trains For All, Aaditya Thackeray Says Matter Under Consideration

"It is our responsibility to keep people safe. However, the government is holding deliberations about restarting railways. In the next two-three days, you will know what relaxations can be given for double vaccinated population, not just on trains, but in other activities as well", HT quoted the minister as saying.

