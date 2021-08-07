New Delhi: Amid growing demands to resume Mumbai local trains for the general public, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray indicated that the government may allow fully vaccinated people (those who have taken both doses of COVID vaccine) to use suburban services in upcoming days. Expressing concern about people’s lives, Thackeray said that cases are rising again in countries like US, UK where vaccination has been done to a large extent.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Maharashtra BJP Demands Immediate Resumption of Trains For All, Aaditya Thackeray Says Matter Under Consideration
"It is our responsibility to keep people safe. However, the government is holding deliberations about restarting railways. In the next two-three days, you will know what relaxations can be given for double vaccinated population, not just on trains, but in other activities as well", HT quoted the minister as saying.
Mumbai Local Trains For General Public: Here are 7 BIG Updates For Mumbaikars
- Local train services resumed for the general public after a hiatus of ten months in February this year. However, as Maharashtra witnessed an upsurge in daily new COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government suspended local train services for the general public. At present suburban services, which are considered as the lifeline of the country’s financial capital are restricted for medical and essential services.
- Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party protested against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government demanding the resumption of local train services for fully vaccinated passengers. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap had also demanded that the local train service should at least restart for those inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
- Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who also took part in the protest expressed concern over the common man’s financial condition and said that the situation of low-income groups has already worsened due to the pandemic. “If these people are fully vaccinated, then they should be allowed to board the local trains”, a portal quoted Patil as saying. Notably, in absence of local train services, commuting long distances in Mumbai and suburbs is both expensive and time-consuming.
- A day before the BJP’s protest, CM Uddhav Thackrey had also announced that the Maharashtra government is considering opening the local train services for all. “When will local (trains) start? We are considering starting it. We will grant these relaxations in other districts as well. But we will keep our responsibilities (for people) in mind and then ease restrictions,” Indian Express quoted Thackeray as saying.
Earlier, the passenger associations had said that they would approach PM Modi or President Ram Nath Kovind for the travel approval in local trains in Mumbai. The Passenger associations had asserted that the Maharashtra government has left them with no choice but to approach the President and Prime Minister to intervene in the issue so that local train services are resumed for all citizens.
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resume the local train services for the general public, particularly for those who have completed their vaccination. In his letter to the CM, the MNS supremo had also asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to provide relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions in a bid to provide relief to the general public.
- The Maharashtra unit of BJP had also asked the state government to provide Rs 5,000 allowance every month to each individual if they can’t resume local trains for all. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should allow people of all categories to travel in local trains or provide Rs 5,000 allowance every month to each individual”, a news agency quoted state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye as saying.