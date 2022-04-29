Mumbai: In a good news for Mumbai suburban train passengers, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve-Patil on Friday announced a 50 per cent reduction in the ticket rates for local air-conditioned train services. The minister made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Sensation Pooja Sharma Gracefully Grooves to Kacha Badam in Her Own Style | Watch

The existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30, Danve said. The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 per cent. Danve, however, did not specify from when the revision in fares will come into force.

Around 80 air-conditioned local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway lines on a daily basis. During a recent survey, the railways said that 98 per cent of the commuters found the AC train tickets rates too steep and 95 per cent wanted more AC trains to be run on the suburban sections.

BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said it would benefit Mumbai’s 85 lakh daily commuters — who use local trains to commute long distances between Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The move to slash the ticket rates is expected to make air-conditioned local train travel more popular among the Mumbai commuters, ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

(With agency inputs)