Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Even as the Maharashtra government extended the full lockdown in the state till June 1, the existing restrictions on Mumbai Local Trains will continue as before. This was announced by the state government last week. Saying that the existing restrictions on travelling in local trains, metro trains and monorails in Mumbai cannot be relaxed at this juncture, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court last week that only frontline health workers and state government staff are currently allowed to use the services of suburban trains, the monorail, and metro trains. Also Read - Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Rajiv Paul Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government on extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of the virus. As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport. The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5. Also Read - Karnataka Postpones SSLC Examination Amid Covid Surge, Revised Schedule To Be Out Later

The reply on Mumbai local trains from the state government came when the Bombay HC bench was hearing a plea filed by the Cooperative Banks Employees Union (CBEU) seeking permission to travel to work by local trains, metro, and monorail services in the city. Also Read - Govt Accepts Proposal To Increase Gap Between 2 Covishield Doses To 12-16 Weeks

Who can travel in Mumbai local trains? As per the guidelines from the state government, the Mumbai local trains will run only for essential services at the moment and with the new curbs, the government has decided to reduce the presence of people on the streets and in public transport.

As per the order issued by the state government, only government personnel and those in emergency services would be allowed to use suburban trains, metro and mono services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Moreover, those engaged in medical services – doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians and clinical staff – will be issued travel passes on basis of identity cards.

However, patients in the need of medical treatment and specially-abled persons can travel in Mumbai local trains.

It must be noted that the Mumbai local trains were being operated collectively by the Central Railway (CR) and the Western Railway (WR) before the COVID-19 pandemic.