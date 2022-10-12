Mumbai Local Trains Latest News Today: Here comes a big update for the women commuters who are travelling on Mumbai Local Trains on regular basis. The Western Railway’s Mumbai division on Wednesday made a big announcement saying it has increased the seating capacity of women passengers on local trains.Also Read - Railway Passengers Can Travel on Trains Without Confirmed Tickets This Festive Season. Check Here How

The Western Railway said previously over 23.33 per cent of the total seating capacity in suburban trains was earmarked for women and now the number has gone up to 25.47%, an increase of 2.14 per centage points. Also Read - Modi Govt Announces Diwali Bonus for Railway Employees

The Western Railway further added that the total seating capacity in a 12-car rake is 1,170, of which 273 is earmarked for women in the lady’s compartment. Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 11: Indian Railways Cancels 134 Trains Today. Check List Here

According to Western Railway, now 25 more seats have been added by modifying the general compartment, taking the total seating capacity to 298.

Giving details, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR said after looking into the demand of women commuters, the WR has made provision for an extra lady’s compartment in all non-AC local trains.

He said with this addition, 25 more seats of ladies second class have been earmarked in the 11th coach from Churchgate-end/second coach from Virar-end by providing a partition in the coach.

Western Railway official further added that the coach is just beside the existing ladies coach ie, 10th from Churchgate-end/third from Virar-end and this facility has been implemented from October 8, 2022.

The seats were increased as it was been noticed in the recent past that fights broke out between women passengers over seat-sharing. Earlier in the day, a fight between two passengers on Mumbai local train broke out and it became so aggressive that the women police personnel had to intervene in the matter.